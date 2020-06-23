Nebraska to offer another 13 weeks of unemployment benefits

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/KCAU) — Nebraska will extend its unemployment benefits for the first time in nearly 40 years in response to the mass layoffs triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nebraska Department of Labor (DOL) said on Monday it start to offer the Extended Benefits (EB) program for eligible individuals who have exhausted their previous unemployment benefits.

Under federal law, EB will offer up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits for people who have exhausted any regular unemployment benefits or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits for which they were eligible. For eligibility criteria, click here.

The extended benefits were triggered when the state unemployment rate hit 5.2% during the week of June 14. Other states are offering similar EB based on their unemployment rate.

Labor department officials said they’ll notify recipients who are eligible and will issue application instructions.

The weekly benefit amount under the EB program will be the same as what people received for regular unemployment compensation.