LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Flags will fly at half-staff in Nebraska this weekend to honor fallen firefighters.

According to a press release by Gov. Pete Ricketts, an annual firefighter remembrance memorial service will take place in Maryland over the weekend. The service honors firefighters who lost their lives in the previous year. Two Nebraska firefighters will be honored in the ceremony: Dennis M. Bender of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department, who died in March 2021 and Bob J. Kneifl of the Ponca Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, who died in December 2020.

Flags in Nebraska will fly at half-staff starting October 7 at sunrise until sunset on October 9.

Four firefighters in the state of Nebraska have lost their lives this year: Fire inspector Donald Gross of the Lincoln Fire Department, Fire Chief Darren Krull of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, and Purdum Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief Mike Moody.

The state of Nebraska has 478 fire departments with over 17,000 firefighters. The vast majority, about 15,000, are unpaid volunteers.