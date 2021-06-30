Nebraska to end COVID-19 Response Dashboard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska COVID-19 Response Dashboard is concluding after Nebraska’s Coronavirus Sate of Emergency ends Wednesday night.

According to a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Nebraska COVID-19 Response Dashboard will end as the State of Nebraska exits the Coronavirus State of Emergency on June 30 at 11:59 p.m. Over the course of the pandemic, the site featured hospital capacity, ventilator availability, vaccine figures, hospitalizations, deaths, those tested and the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Nebraska data can now be requested through the Office of Public Records at DHHS.PublicRecords@Nebraska.gov.

Other websites that may be accessed for data include:

The State Profile Report (SPR) is generated by the Data Strategy and Execution Workgroup in the Joint Coordination Cell, in collaboration with the White House. It is managed by an interagency team with representatives from multiple agencies and offices outside of the State of Nebraska.

This site provides information that is current regarding the American health care system. It is possible to explore data visualizations on hospitalizations, testing, therapeutics and more.

Find maps and charts tracking cases, deaths, and trends of COVID-19 in the United States, updated daily.

The sites are not the responsibility of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). They may collect and report data differently from DHHS and may differ among themselves in how metrics are calculated or defined.

Gov. Ricketts also announced that the Test Nebraska program will conclude by the end of July. The last day specimens will be collected through Test Nebraska sites will be July 18, 2021.