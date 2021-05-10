Nebraska teens face charges for attack on girl’s father

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska teenagers are charged with attempted first-degree murder and other crimes for allegedly attacking a man with a metal meat tenderizer and a wooden rod.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that one of the suspects, 18-year-old Gabriella Laws, is the daughter of the victim.

The other suspect is 18-year-old Josh Fithian. Both are accused of attacking Robert Laws in his bedroom in Bellevue in January.

A police affidavit says officers were called to a home just after 2 a.m. Jan. 17 and found Robert Laws with injuries so severe he was placed in a medical coma to treat brain bleeding and cranial factures.