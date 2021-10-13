Nebraska teen killed in semi-involved crash

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Investigators say a southeastern Nebraska teen has died after his pickup crashed into the back of a semitrailer stopped at a rural intersection.

The York News-Times reports that the crash happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Road O just northeast of York, killing 18-year-old Kain Verhage, of Fairmont.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says Verhage was westbound on the highway when he ran into the back of the semi.

Verhage was flown by medical helicopter to a Lincoln hospital, where he died from his injuries. Deputies say no one else was hurt in the collision.