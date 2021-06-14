Nebraska teen hospitalized following jet ski collision

Bridgeport SRA. The setting sun moves behind a cloud at Bridgeport State Recreation Area. Haag, May 26, 2013. (Photo Courtesy of Nebraska Game and Parks)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A teenager was hospitalized with injuries Saturday night following a jet ski incident in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release that a 15-year-old girl, of Bayard, was injured in a jet ski incident at Bridgeport State Recreation Area near Gering.

The girl was injured around 6 p.m. Mountain time as a passenger on a jet ski, authorities said. The jet ski she was riding on made a hard turn, and a second jet ski collided, hitting the girl who was then thrown off the first jet ski. The drivers of the two jet skis were both teenagers from Bayard.

The injured girl was taken to Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport for treatment of injuries considered not life-threatening.

The teen was transported to a children’s hospital in Colorado where she is currently recovering.

The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office and Morrill County Emergency Services responded to the scene.