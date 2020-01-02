Nebraska teachers renew push to get protections from unruly students

Nebraska News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A group representing Nebraska public-school teachers is pushing once again for a state law that would allow educators to physically restrain violent students who pose an imminent threat.

The Nebraska State Education Association released a survey of its members Thursday in which teachers reported getting bruises, cuts, torn ligaments, a broken nose and concussions from students. At least one educator said she was hit in the stomach while pregnant.

The group has repeatedly asked lawmakers for legal protections over the last few years, but the measures have stalled.

Opponents argue that such a law could be used disproportionately against minority students and students with disabilities.

