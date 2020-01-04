Nebraska teachers pushing for reforms to stop in-school violence

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – Nebraska educators are pushing for reforms in disciplinary rules involving violent students.

On Thursday, more than two dozen teachers and the President of the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) spoke about incidents where student behavior threatened the safety of staff and students.

Teachers sharing responses from an anonymous survey that shows there’s a growing problem of in-school violence.

“I have been hit, kicked, spit on, bitten, choked and punched, physically assaulted, screamed at, cussed at, scratched, bit, grabbed inappropriately, and so on. Routinely, more times than I can count,” said Nebraska teachers.

The NSEA will be working with lawmakers to pass legislation to address the issue.

The bill would allow teachers to remove a student from a classroom after repeated incidents of disruption.

It outlines a teacher’s right to physically intervene when a student becomes violent and is a danger to themselves or others.

However, several groups have expressed their concern over the bill, particularly that it would allow teachers to restrain students.

The debate for the bill is scheduled for January 13.