Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Nebraska state government collected slightly less tax revenue than expected in April.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports April net tax collections of $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million.

The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax collections, which were nearly 36% below projections.

The lower total more than offset higher-than-expected collections from corporate income taxes, miscellaneous taxes and sales-and-use taxes.

Tax collections for the current fiscal year are still well above projections.