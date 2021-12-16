LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials say Nebraska collected more state tax revenue than expected last month.

The state Department of Revenue reported net tax receipts of $546 million, which is 7.7% higher than the forecast of $506 million for the month.

The state reported higher-than-expected revenues from net individual, sales-and-use and miscellaneous taxes. Net corporate income tax revenue came in lower than projected.

Nebraska has collected $2.349 billion so far in the current fiscal year, which began July 1. That’s 1.7% higher than the forecast of $2.31 billion at this point in the year.

The comparisons are based on projections set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in October.