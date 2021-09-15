Nebraska tax collections beat projections in August

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The state Department of Revenue says Nebraska government collected more tax revenue than expected last month.

The department reports net tax receipts of $547 million in August, which is 9% higher than the certified forecast of $501 million.

The number was driven by higher-than-expected collections of individual and corporate income taxes, sales-and-use taxes and miscellaneous taxes.

The projections were set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in April, adjusted for new laws passed in this year’s legislative session, and divided into monthly estimates.