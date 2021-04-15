Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in March

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials say Nebraska state government tax collections beat expectations in March.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net tax collections of $363 million for the month, which is 18.6% higher than the certified forecast of $306 million.

The increase was driven by higher-than-expected sales-and-use and individual and corporate income tax receipts. Miscellaneous tax receipts were lower than expected.

Tax collections are also up for the fiscal year, which ends on June 30. The state has netted $4.133 billion so far in the fiscal year, which is 15.6% above the state’s certified forecast of $3.574 billion.