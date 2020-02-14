Breaking News
UPDATE: Jim’s Burgers owners release additional statement

Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in January

Nebraska News
Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska collected more state tax revenue than expected last month.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue says the state in January received net taxes of $468 million, which is 13.3% above the official state forecast of $413 million.

The increase was driven by sharply higher sales-and-use tax revenue, which offset lower-than-expected individual and corporate income taxes and miscellaneous taxes.

The state has also collected more taxes than expected in the current fiscal year, which began July 1.

Nebraska state government has received $2.96 billion so far, up from the estimates of $2.73 billion.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.