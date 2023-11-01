LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Former Senator Tom Briese was sworn in as Nebraska’s 46th state Treasurer on Wednesday.

According to a release, Briesse will be taking over for John Murante, who resigned to become the head of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement System agency.

Briese work will include serving as the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST529), Nebraska’s state-sponsored 529 college savings plan, and the Enable Savings Plan, which is a tax-advantaged savings program for individuals with qualifying disabilities.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to work for the people of our great state and I’m excited to take over this role from the capable hands of Treasurer Murante. I’m inheriting an experienced, capable staff, and I’m looking forward to getting to work immediately,” Briese said.

Briese qualifications include being elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 to represent Legislative District 41 and was re-elected in 2020. Additionally, he has a degree in agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Briese gained experience in the Nebraska Legislature through working on issues including property tax relief. The release also noted that most recently, he served as Chair of the Legislature’s Executive Board.