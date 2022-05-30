CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Wyoming said a man wanted in a fatal shooting in Nebraska was shot and killed by police in Cheyenne on Saturday.

Cheyenne police said members of a SWAT Team opened fire on Davin Darayle Saunders around midday after going to a home where they had located him.

They said Saunders refused to come out and, after police deployed gas to try to get him out, he pulled out a gun, leading officers to shoot him.

Police in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, said Saunders was wanted in connection with several shootings, including one in which his aunt was killed.