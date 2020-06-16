Nebraska surpasses 17,000 COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 17,031 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 180 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remain steady at 220.

The DHHS reports that 10,529 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 156 active hospitalizations with 1,116 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 142,566 people have been tested and 125,356 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by John Hopkins.