Nebraska struggles to process flood of unemployment claims

FILE – In this April 2, 2020 file photo, Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin, left, speaks as Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts observes social distancing at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. The number of Nebraska residents seeking unemployment benefits for the first time dropped again last week but is still far higher than usual as businesses struggle with the fallout from the coronavirus. The state received 12,340 new unemployment claims during the week that ended April 18, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are struggling to keep up with the flood of unemployment claims that have been filed since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin says the state has been adding workers and streamlining its processes, but there are still unacceptable delays that leave workers waiting for their checks.

Since March 8, the state has received 129,309 new unemployment claims. That is more than the total claims filed during the three previous years combined.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the state has processed 96,024 of those claims, but that leaves a gap of 33,000.