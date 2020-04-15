Nebraska state workers petition for option to work from home

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 2, 2020. Gov. Ricketts defended his refusal to issue a stay-at-home order for residents, arguing that it isn’t necessary for Nebraska even though 40 other governors have done so to try to keep the new coronavirus from spreading. Ricketts said he doesn’t plan to deviate from his current approach, which includes a statewide, non-enforceable recommendation that residents avoid gatherings with more than 10 people. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska state employees’ union will deliver more than 1,600 petitions to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office demanding that he give all state workers the option to work from home if their jobs allow it.

The petitions also call for an extra $2 an hour in “hazard pay” for those who have to work in-person during the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Hubly of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees says many employees are concerned about their safety.

Ricketts has said it isn’t possible for all state employees to work from home because the state still has to provide essential services.

