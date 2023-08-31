Neb. (KCAU) — Multiple Siouxland officials have reported that the 911 system is down for Nebraskans.

The Governor’s office states that officials are working to fix the issue. It’s recommended that residents monitor local media and phones for updates.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) announced on their Facebook Page that residents can dial *55 to reach NSP dispatch.

Anyone in South Sioux City or Dakota County is asked to call 402-494-7555. Residents can also follow the South Sioux City/Dakota County 911 Communications Center Facebook page for updates.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to call the non-emergency line at 402-444-5802 for assistance.

The Wayne State Police Department is also asking residents to use the non-emergency line for assistance. That number is 402-375-2626.

Burt County is asking residents to call 402-374-2900.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.