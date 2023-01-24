NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol said troopers found hundreds of marijuana products during a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, and Anthony George, 20, of Beaver Pennsylvania were arrested after troopers saw a vehicle speeding on 53A spur near Dix, Nebraska, according to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

During the stop, the release stated that officials could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search was conducted, and along with a fake driver’s license, they were able to find 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash for a total of 312 pounds.

Ropon and George were lodged in Kimball County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana and intent to deliver. Ropon was additionally cited for criminal impersonation.