Nebraska State Trooper shoots and kills man with rifle

ST. PAUL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska State Trooper shot and killed an 80-year-old man who pointed a rifle at officers after a dispute with a neighbor in the eastern Nebraska town of St. Paul.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday while officers were investigating an incident where one man fired a gun during a dispute with a neighbor.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the officers found a man holding a rifle near a garage about ten minutes after they arrived in the neighborhood.

The man, who was identified as John Vogel of St. Paul, didn’t comply with commands to drop his gun and instead raised his rifle before the trooper fired twice.