Nebraska State Trooper passes away after medical emergency

KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska State Trooper has died after a medical emergency over the weekend.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release that Trooper Dale Fahnholz, 47, of rural Kearney, has passed away Sunday.

They said that Fahnholz suffered the emergency in his home Sunday afternoon, and he was transported to Kearney Regional Hospital, where he passed away.

Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said it is a sad day for the Nebraska State Patrol family.

“Dale served Nebraska with honor for 26 years and was well known throughout central Nebraska. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues in Troop C during this difficult time,” Bolduc said.

Trooper Fahnholz began his career as a Carrier Enforcement Officer stationed in North Platte in 1994 before transitioning to Trooper in 1995, stationed in Lexington. He transferred to Kearney in 1997, where he served for the rest of his career.

During his time in Kearney, Trooper Fahnholz worked in both the Patrol Division and Investigative Services. Prior to joining the NSP, Fahnholz served as a Deputy for the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper Fahnholz is survived by his wife and two sons. Funeral arrangements are pending.

