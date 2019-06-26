Nebraska State Trooper Jerry Smith to be escorted to his funeral by fellow troopers

Campmates, colleagues and family will escort Trooper Jerry Smith #373 to his funeral service

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) — Campmates, colleagues and family will escort Trooper Jerry Smith #373 to his funeral service Thursday, June 27, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska in the afternoon.

The procession will leave the Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, 3201 Ave. B at 12:15 p.m. MDT and will end at Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC), 1601 East 27th Street in Scottsbluff, Neb. The procession will be traveling south on Ave B, then east on 27th Street and will continue to the gym at WNCC.

Including in the procession are Trooper Smith’s family, Nebraska State Troopers who worked with Trooper Smith in Troop E and Troopers from across Nebraska who graduated with Trooper Smith in NSP’s 56th Basic Recruit Camp in 2015.

When arriving at WNCC, Nebraska State Patrol Command Staff, Troopers and representatives from law enforcement agencies around Nebraska will salute to Trooper Smith once he arrives for the service.

The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. MDT in the gym at WNCC. The public is invited to attend and the public can line the procession route to pay their respects to Trooper Smith.

Trooper Smith lost his life in the line of duty on Thursday, June 20, 2019.