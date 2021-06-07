Nebraska state senator says rare leukemia has returned

Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A rural, western Nebraska lawmaker says he will undergo treatment again for a rare form of cancer that he has faced before.

State Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, says a series of medical tests this spring revealed that his hairy cell leukemia has returned, and he will need chemotherapy to treat it.

Gordon says he plans to take some time off from his duties for treatment and will have to cancel or reschedule some of his upcoming events.

Brewer disclosed his initial diagnosis of cancer in 2014 when he was a Republican U.S. House candidate in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District.

Hairy cell leukemia is a rare, slow-growing cancer that’s generally treatable and has a high survival rate.