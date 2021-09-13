Nebraska state senator is 1st Democrat in governor’s race

Nebraska News

by: JOSH FUNK,

Posted: / Updated:

Nebraska State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, right, speaks with Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator and former Bellevue City Council member is the first Democrat to announce a bid for governor.

State Sen. Carol Blood announced her candidacy Monday to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. He has to leave office because of term limits.

Blood first won a seat in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in 2016 by defeating a Republican incumbent in a politically divided Sarpy County district.

She won reelection in 2020. But Blood will face a difficult task getting elected in the GOP-dominated state that former President Donald Trump won by 18 percentage points.

At least four Republican contenders have already joined the race.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Local News

More Local News