Nebraska state senator is 1st Democrat in governor’s race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator and former Bellevue City Council member is the first Democrat to announce a bid for governor.
State Sen. Carol Blood announced her candidacy Monday to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. He has to leave office because of term limits.
Blood first won a seat in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in 2016 by defeating a Republican incumbent in a politically divided Sarpy County district.
She won reelection in 2020. But Blood will face a difficult task getting elected in the GOP-dominated state that former President Donald Trump won by 18 percentage points.
At least four Republican contenders have already joined the race.