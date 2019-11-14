Nebraska State Police found more than 130 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troopers have arrested two people and seized more than 130 pounds of marijuana after two traffic stops on Interstate 80 on Wednesday.

Authorities said at around 12:40 p.m. Central Time (CT), a Nebraska State Trooper saw a Toyota Camry going eastbound speeding near Giltner on Interstate 80 at mile marker 327.

The Nebraska State Patrol said that a K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside of the vehicle during the first traffic stop.

The NSP Troopers searched the vehicle and allegedly found 121 pounds of marijuana concealed inside of trash bags, duffel bags, and a suitcase.

Authorities said the driver, Fran Ferreiras, 28, of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

The NSP says Ferreiras is being held in Hamilton County Jail.

Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the second traffic stop happened at about 12:50 p.m. CT, a trooper saw an eastbound Honda Accord speed on Interstate 80 Sidney at mile marker 48.

The NSP says that during the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Authorities said they searched the vehicle and allegedly found 13 pounds of marijuana hidden inside of a suitcase, along with drug paraphernalia.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the driver, Jason Wilson, 39, of Sacramento, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no operator’s license.

Authorities said Wilson is being held in Cheyenne County Jail.