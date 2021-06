NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – On Thursday, two men were arrested in Plainview on drug charges.

The Nebraska State Patrol said investigators used a search warrant at 108 S. 2nd Street in Plainview, where they found a pound of suspected methamphetamine in a package. Methamphetamine was also found in other parts of the home in smaller quantities.

Bryan Gloe, 43, and Alan Sharples, 63, were taken to the Pierce County Jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.