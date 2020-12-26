Nebraska State Patrol to open new headquarters building in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will have new headquarters heading into the new year.

According to a release, the new state headquarters facility will allow NSP to bring most Lincoln-based troopers and civilian staff under one roof, rather than spread out in several offices throughout the city.

“For decades, NSP team members have been scattered around Lincoln at various offices,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our new state headquarters will bring our team together, which allows us to better serve Nebraskans and improve many processes that currently involve personnel from multiple offices.”

NSP currently has six offices in Lincoln, in addition to operations at the State Capitol Building. The consolidation plan will bring NSP’s Headquarters Troop Area, Troop H Investigative Services, Carrier Enforcement, Criminal Identification Division, Communications Division, Nebraska Information Analysis Center, and State Headquarters functions into one location.

The new NSP state headquarters building will be located at 4600 Innovation Drive, north of Interstate 80 near NW 1st Street. NSP has entered into an agreement with Speedway Properties to lease the building for 20 years. The move-in process is expected to begin in March of 2021.

In addition to the benefits of consolidation, the new state headquarters will host a new, state of the art, dispatch center. The new Lincoln Communications Center will allow for the consolidation of dispatch operations of the current Omaha and Lincoln dispatch centers.

No NSP personnel will lose employment as a result of this consolidation effort. The effort will allow for some currently vacant positions to be eliminated as a cost-saving measure. NSP will vacate offices at 1600 Highway 2, 4130 NW 37th, and 3800 NW 12th, as well as the current dispatch center, located within NEMA on the Nebraska National Guard Base. The NSP Crime Lab and NSP Supply Building will continue operating at their current locations in Air Park.

Prior to opening the new facility, notice will be provided to the public to preserve the continuity of fingerprinting services, which are currently offered at 3800 NW 12th Street, but will move to the new facility.