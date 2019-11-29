Nebraska State Patrol seizes about 190 pounds of marijuana in two days

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people and seized almost 190 pounds of marijuana during traffic stops on Wednesday and Thursday on Interstate 80 and Interstate 76.

Authorities say that on Wednesday evening at around 8:30 p.m. Central Time (CT), a trooper saw an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 at mile marker 297 near Wood River.

During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 allegedly revealed the presence of a control substance inside the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and allegedly found 169 pounds of marijuana.

Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

Authorities say that the driver, Khamla Bongxay, 31, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested for possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

NSP said that Bongxay is being held in the Hall County Jail.

Nebraska State Patrol also says that on Thursday morning at about 11:45 a.m. CT, a trooper saw an eastbound Infinity Q50 speeding at mile marker 2 on Interstate 76.

During the traffic stop, the trooper allegedly came across criminal activity and performed a search of the vehicle.

During the search, the NSP troopers allegedly found 20 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, and a handgun.

Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

Authorities say that the driver, Jimmy Fabian, 26, of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested for possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony drug offense, and no drug tax stamp.

NSP said that Fabian is being held in the Cheyenne County Jail.

