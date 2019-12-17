Nebraska State Patrol seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers have arrested two people after discovering more than 200 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops on Monday.
According to Nebraska State Patrol, at about 6:40 p.m. CT on Monday, a trooper saw a Hyundai Santa Fe fail to signal a turn as it was exiting Interstate 80 at the Ogallala interchange.
Officials say during the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and a search of the Santa Fe found 116 pounds of marijuana.
The driver, Erasmo Arteaga Chavez, 26, of Renton, Washington, was arrested for possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.
Chavez is booked in the Keith County Jail.
Authorities say that on Monday at around 7:20 p.m. CT, another NSP trooper saw a Ford Explorer following too closely on Interstate 80 at mile marker 273 near Kearney.
NSP said that during the traffic stop, the trooper noticed signs of secret activity, performed a search of the Explorer, and found 95 pounds of marijuana.
The driver, Patricia Jolly, 57, of Pearl, Mississippi, was arrested for possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.
Jolly is booked in the Buffalo County Jail.