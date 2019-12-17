Nebraska State Patrol seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers have arrested two people after discovering more than 200 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops on Monday.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, at about 6:40 p.m. CT on Monday, a trooper saw a Hyundai Santa Fe fail to signal a turn as it was exiting Interstate 80 at the Ogallala interchange.

Officials say during the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and a search of the Santa Fe found 116 pounds of marijuana.

Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol

The driver, Erasmo Arteaga Chavez, 26, of Renton, Washington, was arrested for possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.

Chavez is booked in the Keith County Jail.

Authorities say that on Monday at around 7:20 p.m. CT, another NSP trooper saw a Ford Explorer following too closely on Interstate 80 at mile marker 273 near Kearney.

NSP said that during the traffic stop, the trooper noticed signs of secret activity, performed a search of the Explorer, and found 95 pounds of marijuana.

Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol

The driver, Patricia Jolly, 57, of Pearl, Mississippi, was arrested for possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.

Jolly is booked in the Buffalo County Jail.

Latest Stories