Nebraska State Patrol seized 244 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troopers have arrested three people and seized 244 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver, Peter Sychamp, 52, of Sacramento, California, and the passengers, Pisa Phanthavong, 57, of Sacramento, and Marich Poomchat, 22, of Thailand, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

According to authorities, at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, an NSP trooper saw an eastbound Ford Explorer speeding at mile marker 373 near Goehner.

During the traffic stop, the NSP trooper alleged that there was an odor of marijuana coming inside of the vehicle.

The NSP troopers searched the vehicle and allegedly found 244 pounds of marijuana inside of the cargo area.

Authorities say the three men were booked into the Seward County Jail.

