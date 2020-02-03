Nebraska State Patrol seized 126 pounds in two traffic stops this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – This weekend, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two people and seized 126 pounds of marijuana in two separate traffic stops.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested Calvin Simmons, 56, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

On Friday night at around 10:30 p.m., an NSP trooper made contact with Simmons in a North Platte parking lot.

Authorities said that the trooper detected criminal activity and an NSP K9 was alerted to the odor of a controlled substance coming from Simmons’ Toyota Corolla.

The trooper searched the Corolla and found 69 pounds of marijuana inside of duffel bags.

Simmons is booked in the Lincoln County Jail.

The NSP also arrested Johnathan Neely, 46, of Dayton, Ohio for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

On Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. CT, an NSP trooper saw a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Neely speeding on Interstate 80 near Sidney.

Officials said during the traffic stop, a Deuel County Sheriff’s Office K9 smelled the presence of a controlled substance inside of Neely’s Jeep.

The search of the Grand Cherokee found 57 pounds of marijuana hidden inside of suitcases.

Neely is being held in the Cheyenne County Jail.

Latest Stories