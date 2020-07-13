Nebraska State Patrol seize 42 lbs of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested a Maryland man and seized 42 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Officials said around 7 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, a trooper spotted a car speeding at mile marker 57 near Sidney.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, the trooper suspected criminal activity.

Authorities reported a search of the vehicle revealed 42 pounds of marijuana that was concealed in trash bags in the trunk of the car.

The driver, Ryan Chun, 29, Bladensburg, Maryland, was arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one pound.

Chun was lodged in Cheyenne County Corrections.

