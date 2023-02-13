BRUNING, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who disappeared earlier this month.

According to a press release Jamie Lee Balluch, 43, of Bruning was last seen on February 2 at Bruning Grain and Feed company, where he works.

NSP said that it is believed that Balluch went missing under suspicious circumstances.

The NSP sent out a release asking for assistance in finding Balluch on Monday, but Thayer County Sheriff put a post out asking for information on February 6.

Balluch is a white male, 5’6″, and weighs about 140. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark brown overalls and a dark brown coat.

Anyone with information call Thayer County Sheriff’s Office 402-768-6139 to Nebraska Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-1494 or going to the Nebraska crime stopper’s website.