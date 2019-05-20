Nebraska State Patrol says 4-month-old child dies in I-80 crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 4-month-old who was fatally injured in a collision along Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon near the exit south of Gretna. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office identified the girl Sunday as Amila Johnson, who lived in Scottsbluff.

The sheriff's office says the baby was in an eastbound vehicle driven by 19-year-old Adriana Rodriguez, also of Scottsbluff. The sheriff's office says Rodriguez's vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes, where it collided with a minivan driven by 73-year-old Mary Lynch, of Omaha.

The sheriff's office says Rodriguez and the three passengers in her vehicle and Lynch and the one passenger in her minivan were taken to local hospitals for treatment