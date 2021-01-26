Nebraska State Patrol responds to weather-related incidents including chain-reaction crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska roads were impacted by snowfall on Monday, and Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) responded to more than 300 weather-related incidents.

Travel was not advised on Monday, and by 9:00 p.m., troopers had performed 313 motorist assists and responded to 28 crashes.

Plows crews were active all day Monday, and five Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) plows were struck by other vehicles. No one was reported injured, and four of the plows were able to continue working.

Snow and Road Conditions, Photo Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

Officials said eastbound Interstate 80 near Lexington was closed for three hours due to a crash. Around 3:55 p.m., a pickup was driving west, lost control, crossed the median, and struck an SUV heading east. A chain-reaction crash then occurred with several vehicles, and six people were hospitalized in Lexington with non-life-threatening injuries. NSP, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteer fire departments from Cozad and Lexington responded to the scene.

NSP wants to remind the public to only travel when it is necessary during storms, and travelers should let someone know if they are going to travel and the details of their trip.

Motorists that become stranded can call *55 or 800-525-5555 for the NSP Highway Helpline.

