Nebraska State Patrol responds to more than 200 weather-related incidents, reminding public to be safe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol is urging the public to be prepared for winter weather conditions as the cold continues for the next several days.

On Friday, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents.

Those 200+ incidents break down into 34 crashes, 156 motorist assists, and 17 additional calls for service for other agencies. On Saturday and Sunday, troopers are prepared to help travelers throughout the state.

“Nebraska’s winter has been relentless in recent weeks. As the extreme cold carries throughout the weekend, with more snow expected across much of the state, it’s imperative that travelers are prepared in case they become stranded,” said Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning, a Nebraska DOT snowplow operator was involved in a crash near Potter and was injured. Authorities said the plow was struck from behind by a semi as it was plowing a lane of I-80 near mile marker 32. Two other vehicles were involved as it became a chain-reaction crash. Only the plow operator was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are urging motorists to follow winter guidelines for travel, such as staying in your car and calling for help if you find yourself stranded. Vehicles help protect people from the weather and are easy for emergency help to find.

If you need help, call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-555 to speak with an NSP dispatcher.

Another way travelers can protect themselves while traveling includes carrying a winter survival kit in the vehicle. The kit can include a medical kit, phone charger, ice scraper, shovel, a bag of sand, flashlight and extra batteries, sleeping bag, extra clothes, winter accessories, jumper cables, tow rope, matches, tool kit, candlers, red material or flag, high energy and dehydrated foods, bottled water.

