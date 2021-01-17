Nebraska State Patrol responds to more than 170 weather-related incidents on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – According to officials, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) responded to more than 170 weather-related incidents on Friday.

NSP troopers responded to incidents caused by Friday’s blizzard conditions, and between 12 a.m. and 8 p.m., troopers responded to more than 30 crashes and 20 other incidents, along with assisting nearly 125 motorists.

Officials said a trooper wasn’t injured after his vehicle was struck near mile marker 417 on I-80 while responding to a crash around 11:05 a.m. The trooper was helping other troopers at the scene of a crash. After he parked on the shoulder of the road, a semi jack-knifed behind him and slid into the patrol vehicle while he was still inside. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Photo Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

Anytime a motorist needs help, they are encouraged to call *55 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. NSP is also reminding the public to use caution when traveling in severe weather.

Visit Nebraska 511’s website for road conditions.