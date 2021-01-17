Nebraska State Patrol responds to more than 170 weather-related incidents on Friday

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – According to officials, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) responded to more than 170 weather-related incidents on Friday.

NSP troopers responded to incidents caused by Friday’s blizzard conditions, and between 12 a.m. and 8 p.m., troopers responded to more than 30 crashes and 20 other incidents, along with assisting nearly 125 motorists.

Officials said a trooper wasn’t injured after his vehicle was struck near mile marker 417 on I-80 while responding to a crash around 11:05 a.m. The trooper was helping other troopers at the scene of a crash. After he parked on the shoulder of the road, a semi jack-knifed behind him and slid into the patrol vehicle while he was still inside. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Photo Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

Anytime a motorist needs help, they are encouraged to call *55 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. NSP is also reminding the public to use caution when traveling in severe weather.

Visit Nebraska 511’s website for road conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss