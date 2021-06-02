Nebraska State Patrol responds to 300+ roadway incidents over Memorial Day weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) started the summer season off busy on Memorial Day weekend by responding to hundreds of roadway incidents.

“Plenty of people are eager to hit the road for summer vacations. As the road trips begin, every motorist has a part to play in keeping Nebraska roads safe,” said Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc.

Troopers responded to several crashes, arrested 16 drivers for impaired driving, and issued 297 citations for speeding through Memorial Day weekend.

“No matter how far you’re traveling this summer, please do so safely. Buckle up, put the phone down, watch your speed, and never drive impaired,” said Bolduc.

The NSP’S “100 Days of Summer” initiative started on Memorial Day. It lasts from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, and troopers use this time to educate the public about speeding, impaired driving, recreation area safety, and community outreach.

Learn more on the NSP’s website.