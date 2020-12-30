Nebraska State Patrol responds to more than 200 incidents during Tuesday’s snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska troopers responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents Tuesday as a winter storm blew through the state.

The Nebraska State Patrol said of the incidents, 28 were crashes, and there were no reports of life-threatening injuries. They also said they performed more than 170 motorist assists, which can involve stranded vehicles, slide-offs, or other non-emergency events.

“Our troopers show dedication to public safety in countless ways, but days like today demonstrate that work from border to border,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our team of troopers and dispatchers is always ready to help.”

Bolduc wanted to also thank Nebraska DOT, local law enforcement agencies, tow truck operators, local public works crews, and many others for their work on Tuesday.

“Those crews have been working around the clock during the storm to keep the roads as clear as possible and keep traffic moving safely,” Bolduc said.

The Nebraska State Patrol is asking drivers to check weather forecasts before traveling. It also reminds drivers that the Nebraska 511 system can provide road conditions and closure information by calling or visiting its website or the mobile app. Any motorist who becomes stranded while traveling can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 on a cell phone or 800-525-5555 on any phone. Call 911 in any emergency.

As the winter weather season continues, the Nebraska State Patrol advises motorists to keep a winter weather survival kit in each vehicle. Some basic items to include are a First Aid Kit, phone charger, ice scraper, shovel, small bag of sand, flashlight with extra batteries, blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing and winter accessories, jumper cables, towrope, tool kit, matches, candles, red flag or bandana, high energy or dehydrated foods, and bottled water.