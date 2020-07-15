Nebraska State Patrol participates in Operation Safe Driver Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – This week, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers are participating in Operation Safe Driver Week.

Operation Safe Driver is an initiative that’s organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

The week-long effort runs from July 12 to July 18 and includes law enforcement agencies throughout North America.

This year, CVSA has placed an emphasis on speed enforcement for Operation Safe Driver Week.

The alliance reports that states across the country have seen an increase in excessive speeding similar to that which Nebraska has experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NSP said they have issued 387 speeding citations for drivers traveling faster than 100 mph, an average of more than three per day, since the first Directed Health Measures (DHMs) were issued in mid-March.

They mention that during the same period in 2019, NSP issued 202 of those citations.

The state patrol will partner with members of the Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) to assist in speed enforcement, including efforts such as “Trooper in a Truck.”

NSP said they would like to thank the NTA for their continued partnership and commitment to encouraging safe driving throughout Nebraska.

