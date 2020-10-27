Nebraska State Patrol names new police K9 in memory of trooper

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) welcomed a new police K9.

To honor Trooper Dale Fahnholz, who passed away in March, the new NSP Police Service Dog (PSD) is named Fahn.

“Our PSD Unit is made up of incredibly talented canines, and the troopers who handle them. Fahn joins a diligent team that serves the entire state of Nebraska,” said Commander of NSP Special Operations Captian Jason Scott.

Fahn, Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

Along with his handler, Fahn has been through months of training and is a dual-purpose PSD. He is certified for narcotics detection and patrolling functions, and he will be stationed in Grand Island. Fahn will patrol the same troop area that Trooper Fahnholz did for most of his career.

The NSP PSD Unit currently has nine canine-handler teams throughout the state.

