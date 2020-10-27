GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) welcomed a new police K9.
To honor Trooper Dale Fahnholz, who passed away in March, the new NSP Police Service Dog (PSD) is named Fahn.
“Our PSD Unit is made up of incredibly talented canines, and the troopers who handle them. Fahn joins a diligent team that serves the entire state of Nebraska,” said Commander of NSP Special Operations Captian Jason Scott.
Along with his handler, Fahn has been through months of training and is a dual-purpose PSD. He is certified for narcotics detection and patrolling functions, and he will be stationed in Grand Island. Fahn will patrol the same troop area that Trooper Fahnholz did for most of his career.
The NSP PSD Unit currently has nine canine-handler teams throughout the state.
Latest Stories
- Nebraska State Patrol names new police K9 in memory of trooper
- Dive team finds car of Iowa man missing since 2013
- Gov. Noem launches program to provide free internet service for K-12 students learning from home
- Man who mowed lawns for veterans in all 50 states says US denied him a green card
- Voting by mail isn’t so easy on Native American reservations