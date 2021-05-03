Nebraska State Patrol: More than 400 lbs. of marijuana hidden in ATMs, safe

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – More than 400 pounds of marijuana was found hidden inside ATMs, a safe and a tote during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Friday, resulting in the arrest of a man from Florida, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Officials said that a trooper saw a van fail to signal a turn when leaving the interstate at the Giltner interchange around 10 a.m. During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a plastic tote with packages of marijuana, a large safe, and 14 ATMs. They also found about $9,000 in a duffel bag in the front seat.

The Grand Island Fire Department assiseted to open the ATMs and safe, revealing more marijuana. Overall, there were 426 pounds of marijuana.

The driver of the van, Gilbert Fernandez, 36, of Cooper City, Florida, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of money during a drug violation. He was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.