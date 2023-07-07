LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol kept busy over the Fourth of July holiday during a push to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Authorities said in a Thursday release that troopers made 36 arrests for driving under the influence between June 30 and July 5 as part of a nationwide effort to keep roads safe for holiday travel.

“Our troopers stayed busy this weekend as Nebraskans gathered to celebrate America,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the summer continues, we encourage all travelers to drive safely no matter how far the road trip takes you.”

In addition to the DUI arrests, Nebraska troopers also issued 612 speeding tickets. Of those tickets, 19 were for speeding at more than 100 miles per hour and 18 citations were for not using a seat belt.

During the same stretch of time, troopers also performed 278 motorist assists.

The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers will continue specialized traffic enforcement efforts this summer across the entire state. Any motorist in need of help on the roadway is asked to call *55 to speak directly with an NSP dispatcher.