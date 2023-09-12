LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is investigating a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, at 7:35 a.m. the NSP received a report of a crash involving the school bus and a Ford F-150. on Highway 2 east of Palmyra, a town located just southeast of Lincoln.

The bus had been found on its side. All nine student aboard the bus, ages 5 to 14, was found with mostly minor injuries. They were all transported to Bryan Health Center West Campus and later reunited with their parents at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation shows that the bus was westbound on Highway 2 slowing to turn onto a driveway. A westbound Ford F-150 had failed to slow down and rear-ended the bus causing it to roll onto its side

Both drivers involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.