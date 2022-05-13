BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KCAU) — An investigation has been launched regarding a suspected murder-suicide that occurred early Friday morning in Nebraska.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), Broken Bow law enforcement requested the help of the NSP at 1:45 a.m. to investigate the killing of Angie Miller, 45, of Broken Bow.

Miller was found dead in her home at the 800 block of North 13 Street. The release did not specify the cause of death.

Investigators identified Angie Miller’s ex-husband, 47-year-old Ryan Miller, as a possible suspect. They were able to find a location near Anselmo that he frequently visited.

At 4:45 a.m., troopers located Ryan Miller in a pasture at the location near Anselmo, and the release stated that he was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Any information about the ongoing investigation can be directed to the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8270.

The NSP, Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Broken Bow Police Department assisted in the investigation.