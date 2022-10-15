GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of a woman who was found in a vehicle involved in a pursuit on Thursday.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car in Grand Island has been identified as Michelle Roenz, 49.

The release states that the vehicle in which Roenz was found had been allegedly involved in a pursuit through the state of Nebraska, and officials say that the vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old male.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed the vehicle and had to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the release. He has since been transferred to an Omaha hospital.

The release states that law enforcement in Harrison County, Texas is coordinating with the Nebraska State Patrol for the extradition of the teen when he has been released from the hospital.