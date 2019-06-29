Nebraska State Patrol Foundation receives a grant from State Farm Insurance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — On Friday, June 28, the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation announced they received a grant from State Farm Insurance.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, their foundation received a $30,000 Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant from State Farm Insurance. The grant supports Nebraska State Patrol’s efforts in youth traffic safety education.

The Nebraska State Patrol stated in their press release, only seven percent of licensed drivers through the state are teen drivers, but teen drivers made up almost a quarter of crashes reported in 2017. They are working on this problem by teaching over a thousand young Nebraskans each year about the importance of wearing seatbelts and not driving impaired or distracted.

The Nebraska State Patrol Foundation will use the grant funds to implement interactive resources to make the presentations more engaging for teens. A couple of interactive resources is the Driving Simulator, which is a computerized system that produces virtual driving scenarios and the Seatbelt Persuader, which is a simulator that allows its riders to experience a rollover crash.

The grant also sent three Nebraska State Patrol community Service Officers to the 2019 Uniformed Safety Education Officers Workshop in San Antonio, Texas that was held earlier this month. The workshop is the main place where law enforcement education officers from the entire nation meet. The workshop also brings states together for networking, sharing, and developing presentation ideas on the latest trends in traffic and public safety education.

“State Farm has been a valuable partner for the past 15 years. We’re thankful for their continued support toward our shared goal of protecting Nebraska’s young drivers,” said Andy Anderson, Nebraska State Patrol Foundation president.

The Nebraska State Patrol Foundation was established in 1986. It is the only organization within the Nebraska State Patrol that can accept donations for charity. For more information on the foundation, go to https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/about/nsp-foundation.