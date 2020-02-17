Nebraska State Patrol finds 100 pounds of marijuana, 1/2 pound of meth in motorist assist

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two men after finding 100 pounds of marijuana and one-half pound of methamphetamine while attempting a motorist assist on Friday.
The NSP arrested Jason Wolff, 43 of Sacramento, California, and his passenger, Michael Wernecke, 48, of Madison, Wisconsin, for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver.
According to Nebraska State Patrol, at around 4 p.m. on Friday, a trooper saw a recreational vehicle (RV) having a hard time maintaining its lane while going east on Interstate 80. The RV exited off I-80 near Overton.
The NSP trooper made contact with the driver of the RV, Wolff, at a gas station to offer assistance and discovered that he was driving with a suspended license.
Authorities said that during the stop the trooper noticed the presence of a controlled substance in the RV.
Officials said that in the search troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana and one-half pound of methamphetamine.
Both Wolff and Wernecke are being held in the Lancaster County Jail.
