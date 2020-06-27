Nebraska State Patrol encourages safe driving as traffic volume increases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – More travelers might hit the road as Nebraska moves into the new phase of COVID-19 response. Since June 22, most of the state’s counties are in Phase 3 of reopening.

Nebraska State Troopers (NSP) have reported an increase in traffic throughout the state, which corresponds with numbers reported by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Statistics from NDOT show traffic volume has gone up within 10% last week. This is up from 35% below previous years’ average in the week of April 12.

“People are traveling more as things open up,” said Superintendent of NSP Colonel John Bolduc. “There are things we can all do to make sure we have a safe summer here in Nebraska: watch your speed, avoid distractions, never drive impaired, use caution in construction zones, follow traffic safety laws, and always buckle up.”

As traffic volume increases, the rate of excessive speeding has gone down. In the past month (May 26 – June 25), troopers have cited 83 speeders for driving at least 100 mph or more. In the 30 days before that (April 26 – May 25), troopers cited 129 speeders. Even with the decrease, June 2020 has still had more citations for driving 100 mph or more than any month in 2019.

Troopers will keep patrolling Nebraska roads throughout the summer to enforce traffic laws and assist motorists in need of help. If you see a dangerous driver or need assistance, call *55 or 800-525-555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.

Latest Stories